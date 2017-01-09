MaxLinear, Inc (MXL) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc (NYSE:MXL)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock to $27.00. The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 1,121,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

MXL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark Co. increased their target price on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $43,213.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,095.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 253.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,394,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,045,000 after buying an additional 1,717,539 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $16,626,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $17,660,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 433.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 739,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 600,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 91.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after buying an additional 542,065 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.83.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc will post $1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of integrated, radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications and data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

