Maximus, Inc. (MMS) Position Decreased by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $108,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Maximus during the third quarter valued at $2,960,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,467,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,108,000 after buying an additional 190,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) opened at 56.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $623.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post $3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sidoti cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,825.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to Government health and human services agencies. The Company is primarily focused on operating Government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid, children’s health insurance program (CHIP), health insurance exchanges and other health care reform initiatives, Medicare, welfare-to-work, child support services and other Government programs.

