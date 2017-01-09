Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Mattel’s focus on improving point of sale through introduction of more products, brand innovation and strategic initiatives like entering into new categories and strengthening the Girls portfolio bode well. The company’s renewed contracts for toy franchisees of Cars 3 and Toy Story 4 is likely to boost its top line. Mattel’s core brands like Hot Wheels, Thomas, Fisher-Price and MEGA Brands are doing well and the Barbie brand is showing simultaneous improvement. Efforts to achieve cumulative cost savings and enhanced margins are added positives. However, it will take time for all the brands to show consistent improvement. Shares of the company have underperformed the Zacks categorized Toys/Games/Hobby Products industry in the past 1 year. Also, unfavorable forex translation remains a major headwind. Further, costs related to sales boosting initiatives may keep profits under pressure while macroeconomic concerns limit revenue growth.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Vetr downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) opened at 30.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $34.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Mattel had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mattel will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, Director Dominic Ng sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $277,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Mattel by 413.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mattel by 130.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mattel by 268.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 49.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

