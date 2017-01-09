Majesco (MJCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Majesco (NYSEMKT:MJCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Majesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Majesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th.

Shares of Majesco (NYSEMKT:MJCO) traded down 1.72% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $207.97 million. Majesco has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Majesco (NYSEMKT:MJCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million.

Majesco Company Profile

Majesco is a provider of insurance software, consulting and services for insurance industry. The Company operates through the software solutions provider for the insurance industry segment. The Company offers insurance software solutions for Property and Casualty or General Insurance (P&C), Life, Annuities (L&A), and Pensions and Group or Employee Benefits providers, allowing them to manage policy management, claims management and billing functions.

