Magna International, Inc. (MGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International, Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Magna International has lowered the upper end of its sales guidance from the Complete Vehicle Assembly segment. Moreover, any increase in the price of raw materials will negatively impact the company. As the company cannot shift the cost burden to customers, any rise in raw material costs leads to margin contraction. Currency headwinds further pose challenges to the company’s earnings. Meanwhile, Magna International has outperformed the Zacks-categorized Auto/Truck-Original Equipment industry over a year.”

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Magna International in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, September 30th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.81.

Shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) traded down 0.95% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. 349,417 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. Magna International has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business earned $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post $5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 7.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc (Magna) is an automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. Its product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

