Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a dividend on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This is an increase from Luxfer Holdings PLC’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) traded down 2.70% on Monday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,570 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $285.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.85. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Luxfer Holdings PLC had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC by 163.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC by 47.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC during the third quarter valued at about $1,994,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer Holdings PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer Holdings PLC is a holding company. The Company is a global materials technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and supply of materials, components and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection and specialty end-markets. Its segments include Elektron division and Gas Cylinders division.

