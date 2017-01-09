lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $775-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.18 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr raised lululemon athletica inc. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $62.03 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. FBR & Co raised lululemon athletica inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on lululemon athletica inc. from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. lululemon athletica inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.94.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) opened at 68.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.43. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $81.81.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.81 million. lululemon athletica inc. had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu-issues-q4-earnings-guidance/1144785.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc. Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a designer, distributor and retailer of technical athletic apparel. The Company’s segments include Company-operated stores, Direct to consumer and Other. The Company offers a line of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle activities and athletic pursuits, such as yoga, running, other sweaty pursuits and athletic wear for female youth.

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.