LINE Corporation’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:LN)

LINE Corporation’s (NYSE:LN) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 10th. LINE Corporation had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $1,149,400,000 based on an initial share price of $32.84. After the expiration of LINE Corporation’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LN. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of LINE Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of LINE Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of LINE Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LINE Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LINE Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/line-corporations-lock-up-period-set-to-end-tomorrow-nyseln/1144146.html.

LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) opened at 35.50 on Monday. LINE Corporation has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in LINE Corporation during the third quarter valued at $101,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in LINE Corporation during the third quarter valued at $291,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in LINE Corporation during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LINE Corporation during the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LINE Corporation during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

LINE Corporation Company Profile

LINE Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the operation of LINE business portal business. Its LINE business portal segment includes communication and content service and advertising service. Communication and content service provides communication, contents and other services, such as LINE Pay, LINE FRIENDS and LINE Mobile.

Receive News & Ratings for LINE Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINE Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.