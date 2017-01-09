PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.14) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureCircle Limited in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE) opened at 262.1111 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 451.12 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.88. PureCircle Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 190.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 562.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PureCircle Limited (PURE)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/liberum-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-purecircle-limited-pure/1144901.html.

In related news, insider Rakesh Sinha acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,205.36).

About PureCircle Limited

PureCircle Limited is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in production, distribution, sales and marketing of natural sweeteners and flavours; investment holding; supply and development of stevia agronomy, and supply chain, production and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavours.

Receive News & Ratings for PureCircle Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCircle Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.