LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded down 1.82% during trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. 128,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. LGI Homes has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $619.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business earned $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post $3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LGI Homes by 125.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 8.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/lgi-homes-inc-lgih-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts/1145108.html.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company has five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.