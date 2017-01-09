Laurette Pitts Sells 1,691 Shares of Empire Resorts, Inc. (NYNY) Stock

Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY) CFO Laurette Pitts sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $38,504.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $273,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY) opened at 23.75 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $739.55 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Empire Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

About Empire Resorts

Empire Resorts, Inc is a holding company for various subsidiaries engaged in the hospitality and gaming industries. The Company, through Monticello Raceway Management, Inc (MRMI), owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, which is an approximately 40,000 square foot video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility located in Monticello, New York, over 90 miles northwest of New York City.

