Lateef Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,494 shares during the period. Nielsen N.V. comprises about 5.8% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nielsen N.V. were worth $141,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) opened at 42.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. Nielsen N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $55.94.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Nielsen N.V. had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

In other Nielsen N.V. news, Vice Chairman Arvin Kash sold 120,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,283,816.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $254,843.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,121.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen N.V. Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

