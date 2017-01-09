Lateef Investment Management L.P. Holds Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. continued to hold its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,485 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.74. 421,632 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.72 and a 12-month high of $126.72.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post $6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.73.

In related news, insider James J. Cannon sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $54,223.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,163.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Hankin bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.54 per share, with a total value of $51,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,086. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions (automatic doors and commercial locking systems), electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

