Lamprell Plc (LAM) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Lamprell Plc (LON:LAM) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAM. Liberum Capital cut shares of Lamprell Plc to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 81 ($0.99) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their target price on shares of Lamprell Plc from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 53 ($0.64) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 93.83 ($1.14).

Shares of Lamprell Plc (LON:LAM) traded up 6.19% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 103.00. 600,461 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 351.96 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.29. Lamprell Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 107.00.

Lamprell Plc Company Profile

Lamprell plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the upgrade and refurbishment of offshore jackup rigs; fabrication; assembly and new build construction for the offshore oil and gas and renewable sector, including jackup rigs and liftboats; Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and other offshore and onshore structures, and oilfield engineering services, including the upgrade and refurbishment of land rigs.

