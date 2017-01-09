L Brands, Inc. (LB) Price Target Cut to $65.00

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, September 12th. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) opened at 61.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. L Brands has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.84.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 137.81%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post $3.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,408,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,346,000 after buying an additional 110,918 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 10,833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,543,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 39.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,415,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,834,000 after buying an additional 2,082,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in L Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,179,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,104,000 after buying an additional 510,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 4.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,250,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,363,000 after buying an additional 291,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.

