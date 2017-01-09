Kroger Company (The) (KR) Stake Boosted by KCG Holdings Inc.

KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) by 638.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,879 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger Company (The) were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Kroger Company (The) by 212.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kroger Company (The) by 289.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Kroger Company (The) by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger Company (The) by 2.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Kroger Company (The) by 133.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) traded down 0.57% during trading on Monday, hitting $32.92. 5,922,324 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.74. Kroger Company has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business earned $26.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Kroger Company (The) had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kroger Company will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price target on Kroger Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on Kroger Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded Kroger Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.16 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

In other Kroger Company (The) news, insider Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $343,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $464,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company (The) Company Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

