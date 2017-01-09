Kroger Company (The) (KR) Position Decreased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 696,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,006 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger Company (The) were worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $411,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 6.8% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kroger Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $235,225,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 3.5% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) traded down 0.7735% on Monday, hitting $32.8539. 2,387,533 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.7876 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. Kroger Company has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $26.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Kroger Company (The) had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Kroger Company (The)’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Company will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup Inc. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kroger Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger Company (The) from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.26.

In other Kroger Company (The) news, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $464,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $502,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,397.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger Company (The)

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

