KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) traded up 0.45% on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,096 shares. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $621.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 308,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 749,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 134,223 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 64.6% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOT Offshore Partners or the Partnership) owns, operates and shuttles tankers under long-term charters. The Partnership is formed for the purpose of acquiring ownership interests in over four shuttle tankers owned by Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS (KNOT). It operates through the shuttle tanker market segment.

