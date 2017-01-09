Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) opened at 24.06 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 802.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business earned $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,025.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $223,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary Kite Realty Group, L.P., holds interests in various operating subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in certain markets in the United States.

