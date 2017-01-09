Kirby Corporation (KEX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) by 868.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned 0.27% of Kirby Corporation worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kirby Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Kirby Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Kirby Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Kirby Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in Kirby Corporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) traded down 4.17% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.45. 528,552 shares of the stock traded hands. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm earned $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.21 million. Kirby Corporation had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Kirby Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby Corporation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kirby Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

About Kirby Corporation

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services. The Company, through its Marine Transportation segment, is a provider of marine transportation services, operating tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all the three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii.

