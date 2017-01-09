King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Criteo S.A. (CRTO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,351 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Criteo worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 121.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 27.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) traded up 0.16% during trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

In other Criteo news, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 5,412 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $221,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company specializing in digital performance marketing. The Company’s solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

