King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in CubeSmart (CUBE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,730 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 130.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 86,016 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $26,909,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $255,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 45.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,348,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 421,625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 380,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) traded down 0.26% on Monday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,183 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $33.52.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business earned $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 207.70%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are conducted solely through CubeSmart, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries. The Company is focused primarily on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities in the United States.

