Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. to Outperform

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Kimco Realty Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Kimco Realty Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) opened at 25.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.31 million. Kimco Realty Corporation had a net margin of 57.87% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kimco Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/kimco-realty-corporation-kim-upgraded-by-raymond-james-financial-inc-to-outperform/1144711.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty Corporation by 347.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,596,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,893,000 after buying an additional 2,791,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty Corporation by 214.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,438,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,892,000 after buying an additional 2,345,280 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty Corporation by 338.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,640,000 after buying an additional 2,328,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,130,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,308,000 after buying an additional 1,879,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty Corporation by 221.8% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,500,000 after buying an additional 1,488,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty Corporation

Kimco Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged principally in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers. The Company holds interests in approximately 610 shopping center properties, aggregating over 100 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in approximately 40 states of the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.