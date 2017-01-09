Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:KEYS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,114,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,768,000 after buying an additional 260,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,284,000 after buying an additional 1,750,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,613,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,522,000 after buying an additional 633,963 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 549.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,003,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after buying an additional 849,042 shares during the period.

Keysight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:KEYS) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 607,122 shares. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61.

Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm earned $751 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

In related news, SVP Michael Gasparian sold 2,692 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $96,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,737.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc (Keysight) is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools, and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

