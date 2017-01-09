KeyCorp Weighs in on TopBuild Corp.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for TopBuild Corp. in a report released on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. TopBuild Corp. had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company earned $453 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. TopBuild Corp.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TopBuild Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) opened at 37.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $39.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 8.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in TopBuild Corp. by 29.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TopBuild Corp. by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TopBuild Corp. by 347.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 129,580 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in TopBuild Corp. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 287,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild Corp.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). The Company’s Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

