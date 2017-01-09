Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.63.

Shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) opened at 7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.28 billion. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. The Company’s land holdings are located in Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart, British Columbia; Grande Prairie (including Pouce Coupe, Progress, Spirit River and La Glace), Alberta; Karr, Alberta, and Grande Cache, Alberta.

