Keith J. Sullivan Sells 8,000 Shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (ZLTQ) Stock

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) insider Keith J. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $354,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) opened at 43.17 on Monday. ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.00.

ZELTIQ Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. ZELTIQ Aesthetics had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. will post ($0.07) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLTQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 45.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,277,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,913,000 after buying an additional 1,332,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,579,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,165,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,219,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after buying an additional 521,462 shares during the last quarter. Aisling Capital LLC boosted its stake in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aisling Capital LLC now owns 2,109,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,659,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,569,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZLTQ. Maxim Group lifted their target price on ZELTIQ Aesthetics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Aegis began coverage on ZELTIQ Aesthetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ZELTIQ Aesthetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ZELTIQ Aesthetics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZELTIQ Aesthetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About ZELTIQ Aesthetics

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. Its product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. It sell the CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists, and obstetrics and gynecology physicians.

