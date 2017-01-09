KCG Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 223.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy Corporation were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 554.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) traded down 0.44% during trading on Monday, reaching $66.37. 5,132,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Valero Energy Corporation had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post $3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Valero Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr raised shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valero Energy Corporation to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.74.

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero), through Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP), owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company operates in two segments: refining and ethanol. Its refining segment includes refining and marketing operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Aruba and Ireland.

