KB Home (KBH) Now Covered by Barclays PLC

Equities researchers at Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners set a $13.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Buckingham Research raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) opened at 16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 71.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 8.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 146.9% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 152,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home is a homebuilding company in the United States. The Company constructs and sells a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums. Its segments include the West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast homebuilding segments, and financial services segment.

