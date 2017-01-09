Katherine A. Martin Sells 10,000 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Director Katherine A. Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) opened at 15.54 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $4.47 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company earned $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post $1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUAN. Barclays PLC raised shares of Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition solutions and natural language understanding technologies. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Mobile and Consumer; Enterprise, and Imaging. The Company offers its customers solutions in automated speech recognition; capabilities for natural language understanding; dialog and information management; biometric speaker authentication; text-to-speech; optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support.

