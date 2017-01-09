Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KDMN. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Kadmon Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Kadmon Holdings in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) traded down 0.80% on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 53,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $224.49 million. Kadmon Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $3.83. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. The business’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings will post ($10.63) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/kadmon-holdings-inc-kdmn-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1145140.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Kadmon Holdings

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, formerly Kadmon Holdings, LLC, is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics. The Company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.