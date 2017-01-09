JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 45,407 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of First Financial Bankshares worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after buying an additional 198,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,212,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,121,000 after buying an additional 74,978 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,055,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,794,000 after buying an additional 222,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,331,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) traded down 1.69% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 305,986 shares. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company conducts commercial banking business. It provides commercial banking services, which include accepting and holding checking, savings and time deposits, making loans, automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds and other customary commercial banking services.

