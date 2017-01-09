JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 232,376 Shares of Olin Corporation (OLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) by 345.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Olin Corporation worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Banced Corp purchased a new position in Olin Corporation during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Olin Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin Corporation by 1,544.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin Corporation by 8.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Olin Corporation during the second quarter worth $3,061,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) traded up 1.29% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,711 shares. Olin Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.42 billion.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Olin Corporation had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other Olin Corporation news, insider Pat D. Dawson bought 20,000 shares of Olin Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Olin Corporation

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

