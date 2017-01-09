JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.49% of First Community Bancshares worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in First Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in First Community Bancshares by 63.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in First Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in First Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) traded down 1.05% during trading on Monday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,982 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.85. First Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/jpmorgan-chase-co-cuts-stake-in-first-community-bancshares-inc-fcbc/1145444.html.

Separately, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in the community banking segment. The Bank operates under the trade names First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a division of the bank, in Tennessee.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.