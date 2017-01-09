JP Energy Partners LP (NYSE:JPEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JP Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JP Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

JP Energy Partners (NYSE:JPEP) opened at 10.10 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $370.23 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. JP Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JP Energy Partners stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JP Energy Partners LP (NYSE:JPEP) by 943.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of JP Energy Partners worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JP Energy Partners LP (JPEP) Receives $8.00 Average Target Price from Analysts” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/jp-energy-partners-lp-jpep-receives-8-00-average-target-price-from-analysts/1144315.html.

JP Energy Partners Company Profile

JP Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company provides midstream infrastructure solutions for the supply of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Company’s segments include crude oil pipelines and storage, refined products terminals and storage, and NGL distribution and sales.

Receive News & Ratings for JP Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.