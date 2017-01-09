Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($45.00) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Johnson Matthey PLC to an add rating and set a GBX 3,754 ($45.65) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.39) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($40.74) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Friday, December 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC from GBX 3,000 ($36.48) to GBX 3,200 ($38.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.35) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,233.91 ($39.33).

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) traded up 0.89% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3188.00. 371,796 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.11 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,220.28. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,215.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,568.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,370 ($40.98) per share, for a total transaction of £404.40 ($491.79). Also, insider Anna Manz purchased 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,181 ($38.68) per share, with a total value of £69,473.04 ($84,486.25).

