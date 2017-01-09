Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $121.63 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. RBC Capital Markets set a $133.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays PLC downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 116.30 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $126.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.32. The stock has a market cap of $316.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Charles Prince purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,197.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 124.0% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueNorth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

