Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Boosted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,512,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,381,384,000 after buying an additional 3,924,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 73,876,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,188,000 after buying an additional 345,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 42,089,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,401,000 after buying an additional 2,192,319 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,267,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,905,000 after buying an additional 283,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 25,315,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,804,000 after buying an additional 289,995 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457,539 shares. The company has a market cap of $316.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $126.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/johnson-johnson-jnj-position-boosted-by-bkd-wealth-advisors-llc/1145568.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.63 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 19th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Charles Prince purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.11 per share, with a total value of $99,846.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,197.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.