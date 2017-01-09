John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 600 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $23,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) opened at 38.10 on Monday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $376.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

FRP Holdings Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, FRP Maryland, Inc, FRP Development Corp. and Florida Rock Properties, Inc The segments of the Company include leasing and management of warehouse and office building owned by the Company (the Asset Management Segment), leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company (the Mining Royalty Lands Segment) and real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for warehouse and office buildings (the Land Development and Construction Segment).

