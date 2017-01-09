Jefferies Group Weighs in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2016 Earnings (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Abrahams now forecasts that the firm will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2016 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-vertex-pharmaceuticals-incorporateds-fy2016-earnings-vrtx/1144158.html.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Vetr cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) opened at 79.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48. The stock’s market cap is $19.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.11.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joshua S. Boger sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $531,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,725 shares in the company, valued at $22,483,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $108,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-vertex-pharmaceuticals-incorporateds-fy2016-earnings-vrtx/1144158.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $14,876,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,492,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,187,000 after buying an additional 144,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,167,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceuticals segment. Its business is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.