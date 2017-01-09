Jefferies Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “MRTX reported clinical updates on lead programs, glesatinib and sitravatinib. ID’ing glesatinib’s optimal patient pop (MET amp) as well as better safety w/ lower discontinuation rate on new formulation could start to pay off as more pts enter ph.II, which could help enable them to show whether activity is differentiated. Sitravatinib data remains early.””

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Avondale Partners downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) opened at 5.70 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $113.57 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $29.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Aviva Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,992,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 446,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 189.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

