Jefferies Group Downgrades ACTELION LTD SPON ADR REPR 1/4TH (ALIOY) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2017 // No Comments

ACTELION LTD SPON ADR REPR 1/4TH (OTCMKTS:ALIOY) was downgraded by Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Shares of ACTELION LTD SPON ADR REPR 1/4TH (OTCMKTS:ALIOY) opened at 56.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00. ACTELION LTD SPON ADR REPR 1/4TH has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

