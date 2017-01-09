ACTELION LTD SPON ADR REPR 1/4TH (OTCMKTS:ALIOY) was downgraded by Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Shares of ACTELION LTD SPON ADR REPR 1/4TH (OTCMKTS:ALIOY) opened at 56.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00. ACTELION LTD SPON ADR REPR 1/4TH has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group Downgrades ACTELION LTD SPON ADR REPR 1/4TH (ALIOY) to Hold” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/jefferies-group-downgrades-actelion-ltd-spon-adr-repr-14th-alioy-to-hold/1144234.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ACTELION LTD SPON ADR REPR 1/4TH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACTELION LTD SPON ADR REPR 1/4TH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.