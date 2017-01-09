Jefferies Group Analysts Give Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) a $19.00 Price Target

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been given a $19.00 target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr raised shares of Freeport-McMoran from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.58 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoran from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX) traded down 1.242% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.715. 10,595,357 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The stock’s market capitalization is $20.04 billion. Freeport-McMoran has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Freeport-McMoran had a negative net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Freeport-McMoran’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoran will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 150,000 shares of Freeport-McMoran stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,406.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoran by 76.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 114,175,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,271,913,000 after buying an additional 49,597,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoran by 125.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,027,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $156,242,000 after buying an additional 7,812,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoran by 101.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,373,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $171,264,000 after buying an additional 7,731,396 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoran during the second quarter worth approximately $35,997,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoran by 22,976.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,571,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 2,560,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoran

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a natural resource company with a portfolio of mineral assets, and oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg and Tenke Fungurume copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the U.S. Oil & Gas Operations. It has organized its operations into five primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining and Molybdenum mines.

