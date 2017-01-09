Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Issues FY16 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY16 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.485-1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded up 1.23% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.58. 618,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $374 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.34 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post $9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Leerink Swann set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and issued a $187.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.50.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 677 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $68,918.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.84 per share, for a total transaction of $227,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,260.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Issues FY16 Earnings Guidance” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-jazz-issues-fy16-earnings-guidance/1145426.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC during the third quarter worth $329,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 116.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 20.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 193.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.