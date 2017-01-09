Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI) CFO Jason Ryan sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $82,757.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Jason Ryan sold 506 shares of Foundation Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $11,359.70.

Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI) opened at 19.30 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $676.62 million. Foundation Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.21% and a negative net margin of 84.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Foundation Medicine, Inc. will post ($3.21) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Jason Ryan Sells 4,665 Shares of Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) Stock” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/jason-ryan-sells-4665-shares-of-foundation-medicine-inc-fmi-stock/1144608.html.

Several analysts recently commented on FMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark Co. lowered shares of Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Foundation Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMI. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Michael R increased its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Murphy Michael R now owns 1,574,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 25.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 918,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 188,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 808,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 43,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 721,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. The Company’s segment is the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its products provide genomic information about each patient’s individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted oncology therapies.

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Medicine Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Medicine Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.