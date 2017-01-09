James W. Farnsworth Sells 21,545 Shares of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (CIE) Stock

Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) insider James W. Farnsworth sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $26,715.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,570,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) opened at 1.24 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $508.80 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Cobalt International Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Cobalt International Energy (NYSE:CIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cobalt International Energy, Inc. will post ($1.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cobalt International Energy by 120.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in Cobalt International Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 87,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Cobalt International Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cobalt International Energy by 573.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 93,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cobalt International Energy during the third quarter worth $189,000.

CIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cobalt International Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.35 price target on shares of Cobalt International Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

Cobalt International Energy Company Profile

Cobalt International Energy Inc is an independent exploration and production company with operations focused in the deepwater the United States Gulf of Mexico. The Company operates through the United States segment. The Company has over four oil and gas discoveries, including the North Platte, Shenandoah, Anchor and Heidelberg fields.

