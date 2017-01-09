James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 66.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,079 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banced Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) traded up 1.11% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.51. 2,043,110 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $84.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post $3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.62.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director R David Hoover bought 500 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.85 per share, with a total value of $35,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $172,107.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,736.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

