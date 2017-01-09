Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $3,912,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) traded down 2.14% on Monday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 525,039 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 1.92%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners set a $57.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $873,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,414.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

