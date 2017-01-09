J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Jefferies Group

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Group from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.20) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the grocer’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.32) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254.07 ($3.12).

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) opened at 253.336 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.95 billion. J Sainsbury plc has a 1-year low of GBX 211.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 294.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 238.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/j-sainsbury-plc-sbry-pt-raised-to-gbx-260-at-jefferies-group/1144889.html.

In related news, insider Ed Barker sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £45,801.50 ($56,287.94).

J Sainsbury plc Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.