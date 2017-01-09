J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 305

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 315 ($3.87) to GBX 305 ($3.75) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the grocer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.20) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.13) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.40) price objective (up from GBX 145 ($1.78)) on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.56) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254.07 ($3.12).

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) opened at 253.30 on Thursday. J Sainsbury plc has a 12 month low of GBX 211.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 294.40. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.95 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, insider Ed Barker sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89), for a total value of £45,801.50 ($56,287.94).

J Sainsbury plc Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

